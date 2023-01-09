LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The cause of death has been revealed for the teen who died during an athletic event in south Las Vegas Thursday.

According to the Clark County Coroner, 16-year-old Ashari Hughes’s cause of death was ruled as “anomalous origin of the right coronary artery from left coronary sinus of Valsalva.”

The National Institutes of Health refer to the condition as a “rare congenital abnormality representing less than 3% of the congenital coronary anomalies.”

Hughes died after collapsing during an athletic event at Desert Oasis High School in south Las Vegas. A vigil has been scheduled for Monday at Centennial High School.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara released a statement regarding Hughes’s death on Friday saying, in part, “When a tragedy occurs, it affects not only that school but the entire Clark County School District family, and we grieve with the students, staff, and families affected by the loss.”

Desert Oasis High School Principal Ian Salzman urged parents of children affected by Hughes’s death to watch them for behavioral changes or signs of grief.

“The school and the entire district mourn the loss of this young life,” Salzman said in an email to parents.

More remembrances are planned throughout the week.