LAS VEGAS (AP) – The Clark County coroner’s office says a woman whose body was found in a lake in December died from drowning and ethanol intoxication.

They say 32-year-old Jenna Endres of Las Vegas was found floating in Lake Jacqueline in the Desert Shores community on Dec. 17. The coroner was unable to rule on a manner of death.

Police don’t suspect any foul play.