LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office has determined what killed a woman whose body was discovered in a northwest Las Vegas storage unit in March.

The coroner reports that 59-year-old Nathalie Burris died from “heroin and methamphetamine toxicity, recent cocaine use, dilated cardiomyopathy, and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.”

Metro police said Burris had been staying in the storage unit on Centennial Parkway with other individuals for several days.