CAUGHT ON CAMERA: SWAT team rescues man from Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (KLAS/CNN) — Two Chicago Police SWAT officers saved a man from the freezing waters of Lake Michigan on Sunday.

An eyewitness who saw the man struggling in the water called first responders. The SWAT officers were first on the scene followed by the Fire Department and even marine officers in scuba gear.

The two SWAT team members were able to get the man out without diving in themselves. The individual was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

On Chicago Police’s Twitter, the department thanked the person who made the call to first responders.

The entire incident was caught on camera and posted on the Chicago Police department’s Facebook page.

They said in the post that it was the coldest day of the year in their area.