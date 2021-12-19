Caught on camera: SUV flips over on the Stirp, no serious injured reported

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A scary situation was caught on camera as an SUV flipped while driving on the Strip last week.

An SUV flipped in the middle of traffic near Las Vegas Blvd. and Flamingo Tuesday afternoon. A family was trapped inside as onlookers tried to help by kicking in and hitting the windshield.

“We started to push the truck over at first before I started recording the video, but we couldn’t because it was sliding,” said Richard Kelley.

Kelley, who took the video after the crash, says he works just a couple of blocks away and heard the loud bang.

“At that time, I started recording because a lot of people started to come out to help and started breaking stuff to try to get them out,” Kelley added.

In the video, you can see the family make their way out of the SUV through the sunroof eventually pulled off. But it caused quite the stir as onlookers were seen doing everything they could to get the trapped people out.

#Onlyon8 A scary situation caught on camera as an SUV carrying a family flipped on the strip Tuesday afternoon. This happening on Las Vegas Blvd and Flamingo. Live Report at 11pm #8NN pic.twitter.com/An9vh20HDu — MADISON KIMBRO (@MADKIMBRO) December 19, 2021

“I believe I saw a husband and a wife. A younger child that would have needed a car seat and two or three older kids.” Kelley said.

Everyone survived, but many looked disbelief and shocked as they made their way back to safety, holding onto their children and checking if everyone was okay.

According to the man who took the video, the SUV flipped after running a red light and side-swiping his car. He and his sister were said to be okay. It’s unknown if there were any significant injuries reported afterward.

Kelley says the severity of this crash puts a lot into perspective.

“People need to take our time and be grateful to their family when they have them because anything could change in a heartbeat,” Kelley said.

8 News Now reached out to Metro police to see if an accident report was filed, and we are waiting to hear back as of Sunday afternoon.