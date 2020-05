Video Courtesy: GRAHAM BLADE

AUSTRALIA (REUTERS/CBS) — A French tourist experienced a very scary moment after nearly escaping a shark that bit him in the leg in Australia on Friday.

Local media reports said Dylan Nacass, the surfer, punched the shark twice when it attacked him at Bells Beach in Victoria, Australia.

A videographer, who was on a cliff nearby to film another surfer, started recording the incident as he heard screams.

Nacass escaped with punctures and lacerations to his legs.