CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Playful gray whale swims next to Southern California boat

NEWPORT, Calif. (CBS) — Whale watchers enjoyed a close encounter with a grey whale as it swam right next to their boat off the coast of Southern California on Monday.

Video taken by a whale watching company shows the seemingly curious and playful gray whale swimming and surfacing next to the vessel.

“The whale seemed to seek out the company of the boats, and every time it turned towards us, we stopped the vessel to allow it to come over and play,” Newport Landing Whale Watching told Reuters in an email.

“Behavior included slow barrel rolls, surfacing upside down, and sticking its head out of the water to ‘spyhop’. In the whale watching industry, we call this behavior ‘mugging’ which is an extremely rare behavior in whales,” Newport Landing Whale Watching said.