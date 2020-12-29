Caught on Camera: Men allegedly try to steal catalytic converter from vehicle; Metro sees uptick in thefts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Caught red-handed! Imagine seeing someone in the act trying to steal an important piece of your vehicle. That happened with one alleged thief who tried to steal a catalytic converter from a local resident in early December.

Catalytic converters control harmful emissions from coming from your vehicle. They’re also very expensive, so on the black market, criminals can get top dollar for the piece that has a street value of almost $1,000.

One of the main reasons catalytic converters are so precious is the metals. They contain platinum that are valuable to metal dealers.

8 News NOW spoke with Cory Smith, a man who witnessed someone attempting to take his catalytic converter off his truck in early December at around 7:30 a.m. According to Smith, he heard a loud noise outside his home in Centennial Hills.

In the footage captured by the camera on his door, you can see Smith running out toward the loud bangs. That’s when he said he saw a man under his excursion truck cutting at his catalytic converter. Another man in a white KIA Sol was standing by.

As Smith came closer and yelled toward them, the man came from under the truck and got into the KIA. Smith said when he reported the incident to police, he found out crimes like the one that nearly happened to him were occurring all across the Las Vegas valley.

“It’s a sick feeling. Especially when you catch the person, because now you have a face to put with the crime,” Smith said.

“You definitely feel violated with everything going on in the world today. I think these are problems we should definitely not be experiencing,” Smith said. “There are bigger issues to look at.”

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo also addressed this issue on Good Day Las Vegas.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had over 145 thefts in the last four months,” Sheriff Lombardo said during an interview for Cup of Joe on Good Day Las Vegas. “We did have an arrest of four individuals here recently. The question is, have the catalytic thefts ceased since the arrest? The answer is no. So what we need is people to be aware.”

Smith learned the people who tried to steal his property stole the license plate from a nearby homeowner.

Suppose you have a vehicle with a large catalytic converter that may be attractive to thieves. In that case, you can consider welding it to your car’s frame or installing other catalytic converters security devices.