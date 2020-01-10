Caught on Camera: Iran plane coming down moments before crash

SHAHEDSHAHR, Iran (CBS) — A video has emerged reportedly showing the moment a Ukrainian jetliner plummeted and crashed into the ground near Tehran on Wednesday.
Western leaders have said the plane appeared to have been unintentionally hit by a surface-to-air missile near Tehran, just hours after Iran launched a series of ballistic missiles at two U.S. bases in Iraq to avenge the killing of its top general in an American airstrike last week.
Iran has denied the allegations and has called on the U.S. and Canada to share any information they have on the crash.
The footage, filmed from a moving vehicle, appears to show a fiery object, said to be the Boeing 737-800, falling from the sky before it crashes into the ground and explodes, causing the dark sky to light up.
All 176 people on board the Ukrainian International Airlines flight were killed when the plane crashed minutes after taking off for Kiev from Tehran on Wednesday morning.