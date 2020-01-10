Caught on Camera: Iran plane coming down moments before crash

SHAHEDSHAHR, Iran (CBS) — A video has emerged reportedly showing the moment a Ukrainian jetliner plummeted and crashed into the ground near Tehran on Wednesday.

This satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, shows the site where a Ukrainian jetliner crashed late Tuesday near the town of Shahedshahr, Iran, southwest of the capital Tehran. (Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Western leaders have said the plane appeared to have been unintentionally hit by a surface-to-air missile near Tehran, just hours after Iran launched a series of ballistic missiles at two U.S. bases in Iraq to avenge the killing of its top general in an American airstrike last week.

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 file photo, rescue workers carry the body of a victim of a Ukrainian plane crash in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)

Iran has denied the allegations and has called on the U.S. and Canada to share any information they have on the crash.

The footage, filmed from a moving vehicle, appears to show a fiery object, said to be the Boeing 737-800, falling from the sky before it crashes into the ground and explodes, causing the dark sky to light up.

(AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

All 176 people on board the Ukrainian International Airlines flight were killed when the plane crashed minutes after taking off for Kiev from Tehran on Wednesday morning.