Caught on Camera: Georgia officers surprise 1-year-old for her birthday

Video Courtesy: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (KLAS) — During a random audit of police body cam videos, a supervisor found a sweet interaction from January between his Georgia officers and a woman whose daughter had just turned one.

The woman was holding a bouquet of balloons trying to get home to her family on a cold night when officers approached her and asked if she needed a ride. The ride eventually turned into an adorable surprise for the birthday girl and her family.