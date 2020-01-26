Caught on Camera: 2 sperm whales spotted off Southern California coast

NEWPORT, Calif. (KLAS) — Two sperm whales were seen swimming off the coast of Southern California in a video recorded on Friday by a boat captain in the area.

Captain Ryan Lawler, who is also a whale watching tour boat owner, said he steered his boat from Newport Harbor in Orange County to obtain the spectacular view of the mammals.

The whales were swimming within one mile of each other, about five miles off Palos Verdes Peninsula, Lawler said.

Sperm whales tend to stick to deeper waters, making them harder to research than most other animals. An adult sperm whale, among the biggest mammals on earth, can grow up to 16 meters and can weigh up to 57 tons.

The deepest divers known, sperm whales can hold their breath for up to two hours and descend to 3,000 meters.