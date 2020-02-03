Caucus 101: Learn about the Nevada caucus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada will hold its Democratic caucus on Saturday, Feb. 22 becoming the first state in the West to vote. That may have some Nevadans wondering how a caucus works.

Any registered Democrat is eligible to take part in the caucus. If you are not registered to vote or want to change your party affiliation, so you can take part in the caucus, you can do it at this link or at your precinct on caucus day. If you can’t participate in the caucus, you can early vote from Feb. 15 – Feb. 18. Here is a list of where you can early vote in your precinct or find a caucus location.

Instead of a primary election for the Democratic presidential candidate, Nevada will have a caucus and there are some changes in the process this year.