‘Cats’ to open Smith Center’s Broadway Series; Hamilton set for 2022-23 season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Smith Center announced its popular Broadway Las Vegas Series on Wednesday, leading off with “Cats,” which opens Tuesday, Oct. 12, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 17.

People who purchase their Broadway season ticket series now will move to the front of the line to secure their seats to “Hamilton,” which will return to Las Vegas in 2022-2023, according to the Smith Center.

Also featured in this season’s Broadway Series:

“An Officer and a Gentleman,” Tuesday, Oct. 26 – Sunday Oct. 31

Tuesday, Oct. 26 – Sunday Oct. 31 “A Christmas Carol,” Tuesday, Nov. 23 – Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021

Tuesday, Nov. 23 – Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 “My Fair Lady,” Tuesday, Jan. 25 – Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022

Tuesday, Jan. 25 – Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 “The Band’s Visit,” Tuesday, Feb. 15 – Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022

Tuesday, Feb. 15 – Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 “Tootsie,” Tuesday, May 24 – Sunday, May 29, 2022

To purchase, visit TheSmithCenter.com/Broadway. Note that box office is currently not open for in-person purchases.

New subscriptions are now available starting at just $180 for the entire six-show season. For more information, including details about reopening health and safety protocols, visit TheSmithCenter.com/Broadway.