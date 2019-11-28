Catholic Charities works overnight to prepare Thanksgiving meals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thanksgiving Day, also known as Turkey Day, is finally here, and the Las Vegas community is ready to give back.

Volunteers at Catholic Charities were up early Thursday morning, preparing meals and making sure everyone is fed and smiling during the holiday.

Kandy Miller, manager at the Catholic Charities dining hall, has been working at the charity for eight years now and says the volunteers are like family to all of the Las Vegas community members. They welcome everyone, every day to come and eat.

“It’s so nice to see the interchange, the camaraderie, the enjoyment they get, not only out of a hot meal because we do that every day; it’s the people that take the time to say hello,” Miller told 8 News Now reporter, Hector Mejia.

This year will be Catholic Charities’ 54th consecutive free Thanksgiving meal. About 1,000 plates were served Thursday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at their location at 1501 Las Vegas Blvd, near Owens.

Everything was on the menu for the feast, including roasted turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing and more.

If you are looking to pay it forward, Catholic Charities could always use donations or volunteers any day of the year.