Catholic Charities to reopen its Emergency Night Shelter on April 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada will reopen its Emergency Night Shelter Wednesday, April 1. The shelter had to temporarily close on March 26 as a result of advice from the Southern Nevada Health District after a shelter client tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Since the onset of the coronavirus, the agency has continued to operate at a higher degree of sanitation protocols and procedures.

In reopening the shelter, Catholic Charities will receive counsel from SNHD on specific protocols to ensure the program can continue operating in the safest way possible.

Below are some of the precautions CCSN will take:

Operations will resume beginning April 1 with added distancing measures, which will limit the number of beds to approximately 250.

Check-in will begin at 3 p.m. with preferences for disabled, physically challenged, and senior clients until maximum capacity is reached.

A preliminary health screening process for all prospective shelter clients prior to entry, including temperature checks and inquiries into any potential symptomatic conditions

SNHD will conduct training with CCSN team members on health screening protocols, including, but not limited to equipment use, donning, and doffing procedures.

Clients who present with symptomatic issues at health screening will be directed to Cashman Field or other available isolation sites for further evaluation, quarantine, observation as needed, or as the CCSN shelter reaches capacity.

CCSN will monitor for any clients who may become symptomatic overnight. Should that occur, clients will be transferred to a temporary isolation dorm until SNHD and CCSN can determine and arrange for transportation to a proper, intermediate-term site for observation, quarantine and/or isolation.

The agency’s ongoing services, including Meals on Wheels, the free daily community meal, Adoption, Immigration and Migration services, and others, have remained in continuous operation with heightened measures in place to maintain social distancing and other precautions. Volunteer activity has been suspended until further notice, and employees continuing to work at this time are being screened on-site to make sure continued operation is being provided safely and securely.