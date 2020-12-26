Catholic Charities serves Christmas dinner to homeless — and those on the brink

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A steady stream of people filled the Outdoor Pavilion at Catholic Charities to celebrate Christmas and receive a hot meal.

Today, staff is serving the homeless, and those on the brink of homelessness.

Nearly a thousand men and women were treated to a free meal.

Their plates were filled with prime rib, vegetables and cake. Catholic Charities says this may be the first nice meal many people have had all year.

“It gives you something to look forward to,” said James Lewis, who is homeless. “You know there is hope at the end of the line, at the end of the rope. It’s not over until it’s over.”

Due to the pandemic, Deacon Tom Roberts says this year has been unique and challenging. While the need in the community has always been there, Roberts says it feels different.

“I’ve met lots of folks in the last 60 days, and really throughout the pandemic, that say, ‘I never expected to be here,’ ” Roberts said. “And we say, ‘You know what, it’s okay. That’s why we’re here is to help you so that you can not come back here.’ “

People like Keith Zorros, who has been homeless for a few months.

“I’ve been looking for work for months, you know. Nobody’s hiring and it’s very difficult to find a way back home,” he said.

“I pray every night for that, for a new beginning, because the pandemic has ceased to make my life whole,” Zorros said.

He says despite the challenges he’s facing, he’s grateful for what he has.

“There are people that are worse off than we are. I am blessed. I’m a blessed human being to have food on my plate, you know, food on my plate, a full belly when I go to sleep and place to rest my head,” Zorros said.

This is the 55th year Catholic Charities has served a Christmas meal to the community.

While there were no volunteers this year, staff was on hand to make sure everyone followed health and safety guildelines.