Catholic Charities serve special annual community meal on Christmas Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Now in its 54th year, Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada served its annual Christmas meal Wednesday morning to more than 1,000 of our community’s most vulnerable men, women, and children.

“It warms my heart. It’s a lot of love out here,” said Niomi Hooker, Homeless.

“It’s a blessing. It’s nice to see someone here that really cares about the community and it’s really a blessing,” added Hooker.

On the menu: Glazed ham, roasted potatoes, and green bean casserole. One hundred volunteers also dished out things you can’t put on a platter, holiday happiness, and Christmas care.

“This is very special, I think so. Very special,” said Cassandra Cypher, Homeless.

“Even the grumpiest homeless people, they get really special love too, in their heart,” added Cypher.

“Catholic Charities has been serving up this special meal for more than 50 years. And they say it makes their spirits bright too,” said Deacon Tom Roberts, President & CEO of Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada.

Catholic Charities says more and more people come to this event every year. The need is high, but it’s met with a strong sense of selflessness.

“The food is the help, the service is the hope,” added Roberts.

Whether it’s this magical meal or free toys donated by volunteers, these folks are feeling merry and bright.

“It reminds me that most of us have many, many blessings, and today we’re able to give some of those blessings to some of those who are in great need,” added Roberts.