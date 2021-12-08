Catholic Charities receives $150K grant to assist those in need of housing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The impacts of the pandemic have not been easy for many across the country and even here in Southern Nevada.

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada provides several services to help those already experiencing trouble finding shelter and experiencing homelessness.

In an effort to help further CCSN’s mission a generous donation by Nevada Behavioral Health was given to the organization in the form of a check for $150,000.

The funds will go toward CCSN’s efforts to help the chronically homeless.

The organization also offers assistance at its men’s emergency night shelter, by offering a free community meal, daily at 10 a.m.