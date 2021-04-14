Catholic Charities to celebrate 80th anniversary with free meal to community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada is marking 80 years of service to the Las Vegas community this week. To commemorate the anniversary, staff are cooking up a feast and preparing for a special celebration.

Since 1941, Catholic Charities has made an impact in the community, giving back and providing services to those that need it most. The nonprofit has at least 16 programs that reach more than 4,200 people daily, from infants to seniors.

To celebrate 80 years, CCSN is preparing for their “Feed Vegas” community event and meal this Friday, at 10 a.m. The meal is free and open to the public.

We’re also bouncing into the kitchen! @CathCharitiesNV prepping for a community feast to commemorate 80 years of service in the valley, LIVE right now on @8NewsNow @Noticias8NN https://t.co/vdnweNnXLF pic.twitter.com/P6TRVctztF — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) April 14, 2021

In-person volunteer opportunities are still on hold due to the pandemic, but there’s a way individuals can help from home.

One easy way is to build hygiene kits, which include travel-sized shampoo, soap, toothbrush, toothpaste and a handwritten note of encouragement.

These are for CCSN’s emergency night shelter, which provides a safe place to rest and shower for the city’s homeless population.

