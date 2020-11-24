Catholic Charities opening new Outdoor Pavilion for Thanksgiving Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada will open its new Outdoor Pavilion on Thanksgiving Day, bringing a holiday meal to nearly 1,300 homeless and vulnerable men, women and children.
It’s the 55th consecutive time Catholic Charities has served on Thanksgiving Day.
On the menu — and served in “to-go” style packaging this year to adhere to proper health and safety guidelines:
- 400 pounds of oven-roasted turkey
- 35 gallons of turkey gravy
- 500 pounds of garlic mashed potatoes
- 300 pounds of sautéed green beans
- 50 gallons of stuffing
- 25 gallons of cranberry sauce
- 1,300 pumpkin pies
The open-air space will provide 210 socially distanced seats and tables for those attending.
The new facility is at 1501 N. Las Vegas Blvd., just south of Owens Avenue.