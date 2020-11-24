Catholic Charities opening new Outdoor Pavilion for Thanksgiving Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada will open its new Outdoor Pavilion on Thanksgiving Day, bringing a holiday meal to nearly 1,300 homeless and vulnerable men, women and children.

It’s the 55th consecutive time Catholic Charities has served on Thanksgiving Day.

On the menu — and served in “to-go” style packaging this year to adhere to proper health and safety guidelines:

400 pounds of oven-roasted turkey

35 gallons of turkey gravy

500 pounds of garlic mashed potatoes

300 pounds of sautéed green beans

50 gallons of stuffing

25 gallons of cranberry sauce

1,300 pumpkin pies

The open-air space will provide 210 socially distanced seats and tables for those attending.

The new facility is at 1501 N. Las Vegas Blvd., just south of Owens Avenue.