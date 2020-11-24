Catholic Charities opening new Outdoor Pavilion for Thanksgiving Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada will open its new Outdoor Pavilion on Thanksgiving Day, bringing a holiday meal to nearly 1,300 homeless and vulnerable men, women and children.

It’s the 55th consecutive time Catholic Charities has served on Thanksgiving Day.

On the menu — and served in “to-go” style packaging this year to adhere to proper health and safety guidelines:

  • 400 pounds of oven-roasted turkey
  • 35 gallons of turkey gravy
  • 500 pounds of garlic mashed potatoes
  • 300 pounds of sautéed green beans
  • 50 gallons of stuffing
  • 25 gallons of cranberry sauce
  • 1,300 pumpkin pies

The open-air space will provide 210 socially distanced seats and tables for those attending.

The new facility is at 1501 N. Las Vegas Blvd., just south of Owens Avenue.

