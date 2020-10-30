Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada to host 34th Annual Turkey Drive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada is hosting its 34th Annual Turkey Drive, so the organization is calling for major support from the Las Vegas community to donate from now until November 26 to adequately serve thousands of families during the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving day.

This year, Catholic Charities is accepting monetary donations in order to source frozen turkeys and nonperishable dinner fixings such as boxed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, and canned yams that will be distributed through its Hands of Hope Community Food Pantry.

Thanksgiving traditionally serves as a time for volunteerism; however, in the era of COVID-19, in-person volunteer opportunities currently remain on hold. As an alternative, CCSN has outlined ways community members can help those in need from home.

“It’s been an adjustment this year for all of us, but even as this Thanksgiving differs greatly from the last, we remain fully committed to our mission,” said Deacon Tom Roberts, President and CEO of Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada. “We urge all Southern Nevadans to please consider opening up their hearts and contributing what they can to assist our neighbors in need this holiday season.”

In addition to providing thousands of families with an opportunity to host their own Thanksgiving holiday feast by taking advantage of the food offered at the food pantry, CCSN will also serve its 55th consecutive free Thanksgiving meal to roughly 1,000 homeless and vulnerable men, women, and children. CCSN will also deliver 2,400-holiday meals to the homebound seniors through its Meals on Wheels program.