Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada passes out free Thanksgiving meals at annual event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — These last few months have been incredibly difficult for so many families in the valley. Thursday morning, Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada worked to make Thanksgiving a little bit better.

They are giving away nearly 1,300 free Thanksgiving meals.

This is a heartfelt event for all the staff. They say volunteering makes them a better person. For the people they help, getting a free holiday meal means there are people who care.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the dining hall will be closed, but people can eat socially distanced in the new outdoor pavilion starting at 10 a.m.

8 News Now spoke with Leslie Carmine — media and community relations director for Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada. She has more details about the event in the interview above.