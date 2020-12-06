Catholic Charities hosts early Christmas meal for those in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Catholic Charities hosted an early Christmas meal on Sunday for hundreds of people in need across the Las Vegas valley.

Meals were served in to-go style and prepared by the Catholic Charities chef.

They were sponsored by the Frank and Victoria Fertitta Foundation, which is headed by the Fertitta family who owns Station Casinos.

“In times like these, we want to make sure that the people that we serve know we care about them. There are a lot of people out there who do care and they want to give them something special,” said Leslie Carmine, director of media and communications for Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada.

Sunday’s meal included rigatoni with red sauce, green beans and dessert. Roughly 1,000 people were served a hot Christmas meal.