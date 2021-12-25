Catholic Charities gives out hundreds of Christmas meals to those in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada (CCSN) continues its decades-long tradition of feeding the homeless on Christmas.

CCSN prepared 1,000 free meals for homeless and vulnerable men, women, and children in the community.

Related Content A place of help and hope all year round

“Catholic Charities to me they opened up their arms, and I’m very grateful for the shelter and the food they provide for those who are less fortunate or not in their best luck,” Daniel Robeles said.

The special holiday menu developed by Chef Jun Lao will include slow-roasted beef topped with savory mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and yule log for dessert.

“For me, I say Christmas is a year-round thing one thing at a time because life is about giving you never know what is going to happen tomorrow, but Christmas to me is all about Jesus,” Vickie Jonier said.

The meal was free of charge to all attendees.

If you need help or want to donate or volunteer, go to catholiccharities.com or visit Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada at 1501 Las Vegas Boulevard.