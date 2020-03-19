Catholic Charities’ employee tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An employee with Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the organization.

Catholic Charities released the following information:

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada was made aware that a shelter employee was confirmed as positive with COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Upon learning this information, the agency immediately contacted the Southern Nevada Health District and is not only following all of their recommendations and requirements regarding the shelter but is taking enhanced precautions related to employee self-quarantine protocols.



Individual employees who may have been in contact with the identified individual have been notified as to any requirement for self-quarantine. CCSN will continue to pay the employees who fall into this category. The agency has continued to operate at a higher degree of sanitation protocols and procedures since the onset of the coronavirus, and the Southern Nevada Health District is not recommending closure of the shelter at this time.



As always, the health and safety of our employees, volunteers, and clients is at the forefront of our decision-making process. We will continue to provide updates as we receive new information.