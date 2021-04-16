Catholic Charities: Celebrating 80 years of giving back

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada is celebrating 80 years! They’ve been giving back to the community since 1941.

The organization says their mission hasn’t stopped but only evolved over time. They’re looking forward to the next 80 years and beyond.

To honor all of the giving they’ve done over the last eight decades, the charity hosted a special community meal for clients and staff.

“We started serving meals in 1965, and it’s been a tradition that we’ve carried on ever since then,” shared Leslie Carmine, director of media relations for Catholic Charities. “Several decades we’ved served a free meal to anyone who’s hungry. That’s always taken place indoors in a dining room, so it’s a little different this year. We’re doing this special meal outside in an outdoor pavilion, but we’re very grateful to our community partners for allowing us to do this and help us create a place where we can take care of those in need.”

That meal consisted of over 600 pounds of beef brisket, 75 gallons of baked beans, 1,200 ears of corn and 1,200 slices of carrot cake for dessert.