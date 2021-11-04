Catholic Charities celebrates grand reopening with free meal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada will celebrate its grand reopening of St. Vincent lied dining facility on the CCSN campus by welcoming back community members indoors for its daily free community meal next week.

CCSN President and CEO Deacon Tom Roberts will address donors, founders, and volunteers to commemorate the grand opening of the facility.

CCSN volunteers will serve about 1,000 meals to members in need in the newly renovated space.

The facility underwent renovations in 2021. The space also opened alongside other renovations, including solar modifications and planned improvements to CCSN’s men’s emergency night shelter, so it will be more equipped to help those in need.