Catholic Charities breaks ground on outdoor dining pavilion

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada is beginning construction on its outdoor dining pavilion, an effort, the nonprofit says, will advance its operations and better serve the local homeless population.

It will be an open-air dining area covered by a tent, and will feature 280 socially distanced seats and tables for those that depend on Catholic Charities’ free community meal, served daily.

Courtesy of Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada

Courtesy of Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada

The addition to the nonprofit’s campus is funded by the CARES Act and Coronavirus Relief Funds through the City of Las Vegas.

It will also serve as a temporary day shelter, and will include portable restrooms, hand washing stations and fans.

“While the year 2020 has brought on drastic challenges to our community, we’ve taken this time to regroup and restructure,” said Deacon Tom Roberts, CEO of Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada. “With the support of our esteemed partners at the City of Las Vegas, our clients will once again have a suitable place to eat a nourishing meal, as well as experience a few other dignified comforts.”

Catholic Charities has also begun planning construction for a major renewable energy installation with project developer, Catholic Energies. The project includes installation of photovoltaic panels, LED lighting and roofing improvements. It is anticipated to be completed by Dec. 31, 2020.