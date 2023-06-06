LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It’s been a few months since thieves took the catalytic converter off of Marcus Duke’s Club Kids Community RV, and now it’s stuck in a parking lot in the east valley.

Marcus Duke is the executive director of Club Kids helping homeless families in our community by providing clothes, toys, and toiletries but now he’s unable to complete their mission.

“This is the fourth time this has actually happened,” explained Duke. “Our catalytic converter got caught off our truck and it is costing us an arm and a leg to actually get it back on.”

Duke said it could be up to a thousand dollars to get the mobile RV fixed. The nonprofit is all volunteer based, making it hard to come up with the cash.

“Every time we go to the shop, it seems like the price goes up and it’s a big truck so it’s hard to replace that, so a thousand dollars plus, there’s so much we can do with that money, so much more we can do, so many more people we can help,” Duke added. “We want to see what we can do to prevent this from happening. I understand the governor just passed the new law and that’s a good thing.”

That means catalytic converter possession is now a crime and can be charged as a felony. You now have to be a dealer or car owner to have one and scrap metal junk yards are required to keep records of catalytic converter sales and make them available to law enforcement. The city has seen an uptick in catalytic converter thefts as those contained metals can be worth a fortune. Lawmakers hope this new law will crack down on crimes.

“To the crooks out there, guys you’re going to get caught. I’m hoping this new law will slow you guys down,” Duke said.

For more information on how to help Duke, click the donation link here.

Those interested in helping can also email Marcus Duke for more information at clubkids414@gmail.com