Catalytic converter stolen twice from a church van in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police have worked to stop thieves from taking catalytic converters off of cars but the trend is still a big problem.

A church in the southeast valley is the latest target as it is unable to operate at its fullest after its church van had its catalytic converter stolen.

This is the second time in nine months that “Life Transformation Church” in Henderson has had their catalytic converter stolen from their van.

“Our second catalytic converter was taken and it’s not cheap,” said Michael Tibbs, Senior Pastor of Life Transformation Church. “We have a community who we would like to be able to serve, but can’t now,” he added.

The van is used for their feeding distribution program along with a way to transport the elderly.

Founding member, Seaquett Williams says the expense alone in replacing these parts is causing concern, as insurance won’t cover the loss.

“This is the second time we’ve been hit and had our #catalytic #converter stolen!”

Church in the Southeast Valley needs help housing their van after recent theft leaves them struggling to serve the community. #8NN pic.twitter.com/xA5oJww8VS — MADISON KIMBRO (@MADKIMBRO) October 10, 2021

The first incident was back in January after they left their van parked in the church parking lot, but the second time happened recently while it was parked at what they thought was a much more secure location. The U-Haul on College Dr & Boulder Hwy.

“We were hoping that it would be behind the gates, fences, and security, but we got hit a second time,” Tibbs says

According to Pastor Tibbs, their truck was one of many vehicles that were parked there that had parts stolen. As for security footage, they are still waiting to hear back from U-Haul.

The goal now is just to find a secure enough spot to house their vehicles, so this doesn’t happen again.