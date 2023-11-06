LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A cat has reunited with a young girl after he went missing for two years.

The heartwarming reunion took place in Las Vegas after the cat turned up 50 miles away from his home.

Two years ago, Simba the cat and his family had moved into a new home but went missing shortly after the family’s move.

Simba and his family reunite after two years (Credit: Heaven Can Wait)

His family said they never stopped looking for him and his 11-year-old “sister” never lost hope.

A woman 50 miles away recognized that Simba needed help and reached out to Heaven Can Wait in Las Vegas in hopes of finding his family.

Fortunately, Simba was microchipped and his family was contacted.

The happy reunion was captured by the staff at Heaven Can Wait and posted on its Instagram page.