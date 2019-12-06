Cat rescued from interstate ready for adoption

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A cat was stranded in the middle of the freeway, during the evening rush hour on Wednesday, but thanks to NHP troopers, that cat is now safe. Staff at The Animal Foundation have named the cat Abby, and she’s ready to be adopted!

“Abby’s doing very well,” said Kelly Leahy — Communications Manager at The Animal Foundation. “She’s a little scared, a little nervous.”

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers rescued Abby Wednesday night after she was found soaking wet and stranded in a center median near the I-15 and Spring Mountain.

“We’re really grateful that NHP troopers take responsibility for rescuing animals,” Leahy said. “It helps animal control, which ultimately helps us care for more animals and find them forever homes.”

The Animal Foundation says they see up to 100 animals every day. NDOT says their maintenance crews also find dozens of animals on the roadways. They work with animal control to keep everyone protected.

“It is a safety issue, not only for the animal, but for motorists as well,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “We don’t want any animals straying into traffic and then have drivers swerving.”

The Animal Foundation says Abby is likely traumatized, but as she waits for her new family, she’s already clawing her way toward more confidence.

Abby is available for adoption. If you’re interested in taking Abby home, The Animal Foundation says you should stop by their adoption center, which is open from 11-7 every day.