Cat called ‘Lady of the Knights’ and her kittens need donations after being found at T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A mama cat and her five kittens that were found at the T-Mobile Arena where the Golden Knights hockey team plays are in need of some help from the community.

Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions said the cat which was named “Lady of the Knights” because of where she and her kittens were discovered earlier this month is currently being fostered.

Lady of the Knights and her kittens. (Credit: Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions)

“The kittens are growing big and strong, showcasing adventurous personalities just like their mother, and thriving in foster care,” according to a news release from the non-profit adoption group. “No one knows how Lady of the Knights and her little family ended up at the T-Mobile, but we have set them up for success to give them a bright future.”

(Credit: Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions)

Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions is asking the community to consider making donations to help continue the care for the cat and her family. The agency relies entirely on donations. Here is the information, if you would like to contribute.