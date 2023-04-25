LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Casinos won $1.312 billion in March, posting solid gains compared to the short month of February but down 3.1% compared to March 2022, when Nevada recorded its second-highest win in state history ($1.355 billion).

The record came in July 2021, when Nevada’s gaming win was $1.359 billion

This month’s figures, released today by the Gaming Control Board, show Nevada posting its sixth-highest win ever. March was the 25th straight month that the total was over $1 billion, and the 11th straight month over $1.2 billion.

The Las Vegas Strip accounted for 55% of the state’s gaming win, pulling down $724,580,327. That’s down 2.9% compared to last March.

Compared to February, numbers were up all over the state with the exception of South Lake Tahoe, which dropped from $18.9 million in February to $16.7 million in March.

Locals casinos continued to post strong numbers, with a win of $156,633,960, up 1.92% over last March. These casinos fall into a segment described as “balance of county” because they are not included in other geographic segments. Next to the Strip, it’s the largest market in the state.

Wins from some other areas in Clark County:

Downtown Las Vegas: $87,429,092 (+1.15% over last month)

Boulder Strip: $86,326,026 (-10.82%)

North Las Vegas: $26,823,392 (-1.38%)

Laughlin: $48,629,669 (-2.41%

Mesquite: $18,932,615 (+2.99%)

So far this fiscal year (July 1, 2022, through March 31), the gaming win has increased 4.46%, the Gaming Control Board reported.

The state has collected $97,380,206 based on revenues generated in March. That’s a slight decrease (-0.24%) compared to last year.