Casinos statewide shutting down at midnight to adhere to Gov. Sisolak’s 30-day closure mandate for non-essential businesses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak is calling for all casinos across the state to shut down, to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Several changes already took place on the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday, including buildings going dark and marquees displaying special signage.

“You’re being told not to go out. You’re being told not to go out,” Gov. Sisolak said.

Taking serious steps to stop the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Sisolak is directing all “non-essential” businesses across Nevada to shut down for 30 days, including casinos on the Las Vegas Strip and Fremont Street.

“At this time, we must act aggressively and decisively to protect ourselves, our families, and our community,” Gov. Sisolak said.

Several hotelS and casinos on the Las Vegas Strip already announced temporary closures, including the Venetian, Palazzo, Wynn, Encore, Cosmopolitan, and all MGM Resorts International properties. Now, all must follow suit.

Gov. Sisolak is also requesting that all restaurants, bars, and pubs in Nevada close by noon on Wednesday, March 18th, unless they can provide their service using delivery or drive-thru. Gov. Sisolak hopes companies are compassionate.

“If they care about their own well-being, if they care about the well-being of their loved ones, they will heed this advice,” Gov. Sisolak said.

All “essential” services, such as groceries, pharmacies, and gas stations, should remain open. Gov. Sisolak also said daycares could stay open too.

He is urging everyone to take these measures seriously.

“We are strong. We are resilient. We will get through this,” Gov. Sisolak said.

Again, all closures, including for the casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, are for 30 days. After that time is up, Gov. Sisolak says state leaders and health officials will decide if they will re-open, or if the closures need to be extended.