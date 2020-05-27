Mixed reactions from casino workers after Gaming Control Board meeting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Reactions from local resort employees were mixed after the Nevada Gaming Control Board’s meeting on reopening casinos. Many are eager to go back to work, but they want to make sure they are protected first.

Thousands of casino workers have now been out of a job for over two months. While the governor has targeted June 4 as a reopening date for gaming, it’s important to note this doesn’t guarantee work for everyone.

“Some of them have been called back to work, and some of us not,” said Nery Martinez, a bartender at Caesars Palace. “Like me, I haven’t heard anything yet, so I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Some companies have said they’ll only open certain properties at a lower occupancy. With pools, night clubs and conventions temporarily halted, this will leave many out of work.

“It’s sort of going to be department-based, too, depending on what department you work at at those casinos,” explained Mike Kastan, a Caesars dock worker. “What they’re opening and what they’re going to allow the general public or tourism to allow depends on how quickly you’re going to have a job.”

Some workers are concerned about their safety.

“It’s a lot of taking precautions, especially companies,” said Martinez. “They have to provide 100% safety for everyone, not just employees, but the guests, as well.”

While some properties have released new health and safety guidelines, Culinary Union 226 is calling for “industry-wide standards” and even more transparency from the GCB.