LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada casinos won $1.2 billion in August, about the same as August 2022 but down nearly 14% from a record haul in July.

The Strip carried the load, offsetting declines on the Boulder Strip, downtown and Laughlin. Locals casinos improved on last August’s numbers by 2.25% as reported Friday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Overall, compared to a year ago, the statewide gaming win improved by 0.07% and the Strip ($666.7 million) was up 1.07%.

Casinos are already looking ahead to an expected bonanza over the next few months. Formula One is fueling high expectations on the Strip, and tonight’s debut at Sphere is creating excitement for entertainment. Fontainebleau will open in December. All three events should help casinos on the Strip. Station Casinos is opening Red Rock Casino & Resort in November, which is also likely to boost off-Strip activity.

Two months into the fiscal year, the state is already ahead of last year’s pace by 3.51% and the Strip is 4.78% ahead.

The Gaming Control Board reported $75,703,414 in percentage fees collected through Sept. 28, about $5.6 million below the full month reported last year.