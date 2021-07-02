Casino owner buys $3K of fireworks to help rowing club

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A rowing club at Lake Las Vegas will benefit following a large purchase of fireworks.

Tim Brooks, the owner and CEO of Rainbow Club & Emerald Island Casinos in Henderson’s Water Street District purchased more than $3,000 worth of fireworks to help support the rowing club also based in Henderson.

Brooks plans to hold drawings and give the fireworks away to the winners.

“Everybody goes home with a smile on their face and money in their pocket cause they saved money on fireworks,” he said.

The Lake Las Vegas Rowing Club’s mission it to educate people and promote the sport of rowing throughout the Las Vegas valley with a focus on young athletes. The club provides junior-level athletic training and scholarships for higher education to its club members.