Casino industry asking Congress for emergency aid

LAS VEGAS (CNN) — The casino industry isn’t rolling the dice on the coronavirus. Dozens of casinos are closing down but they’re hoping the government will help them out. The American Gaming Association has asked Congress for assistance.

Around 40% of all casino employees in the U.S. have been affected by the closures. The gaming industry supports nearly 2 million jobs.

A spokesperson for the association says they’re hoping for grants, loan guarantees, or refundable tax credits to keep businesses from running out of cash.

In turn, the casinos promise to work with the government to reinvigorate communities after the crisis ends.