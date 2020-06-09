Casino, few amenities to reopen at The LINQ and other Caesars Entertainment properties on June 12

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 18: A worker cleans shuttered glass doors at an entrance to The Linq Hotel & Casino as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States on March 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. On Tuesday, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced a statewide closure of all nonessential businesses, including hotel-casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, by noon today for at least 30 days to help combat the spread of the virus. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Caesars Entertainment Corporation announced plans to reopen The LINQ Hotel + Experience casino’s gaming floor and certain other amenities at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12.

The LINQ Hotel + Experience hotel and the parking garage will remain closed at this time. Caesars Entertainment says The LINQ will follow the company’s previously announced, enhanced health and safety protocols, which build on the company’s existing plans and practices in these areas.

“It has been a pleasure to welcome guests and team members back to some of our properties in Las Vegas and in other parts of the country,” said Tony Rodio, Chief Executive Officer. “We are encouraged by customer interest and visits, strong demand, and the implementation, so far, of our enhanced health and safety protocols. This is a new way of operating, and we will continue to evaluate and adjust our procedures to enhance guest and team member comfort and experiences. Our expansion plans will continue to reflect customer demand as well as a focus on properly executing health and safety directives. Adding The LINQ gaming floor, food and beverage amenities, as well as The LINQ pool, in addition to expanded amenities at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s, are the next steps towards resuming normal business operations in Las Vegas,” Rodio added.

The plan to reopen specific offerings at The LINQ follows a successful reopening weekend at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Flamingo Las Vegas, and Harrah’s Las Vegas. The company is also announcing reopening dates for other amenities at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Las Vegas.

The following amenities will open at The LINQ Hotel + Experience:

Food and Beverage

Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar – Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Nook Café – Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hash House A Go Go – daily, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Catalyst Bar and Re: Match Bar – daily, 24 hours

O’Sheas – Friday and Saturday, noon to 4 a.m.; Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.

Pool

Influence, The Pool at The LINQ – Friday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Retail

Wine and Spirits – Thursday through Sunday

The following amenities are reopening at Caesars Palace:

Restaurant Guy Savoy (June 24)

Tiger Wok at Forum Food Court (June 12)

COLOR – A Salon by Michael Boychuck (June 12)

Fitness Center

Race & Sportsbook and Sportsbook Bar (June 12)

All resort pools along with the swim-up gaming area at the Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis (June 12)

The following amenities are reopening at Harrah’s Las Vegas on June 12:

Piano Bar

Carnaval Court Bar

Fulton Street Food Hall Grill

Fulton Street Food Hall Noodle Bar

Starbucks adjacent to Carnaval Court

Caesars Entertainment also previously announced that it has suspended fees for paid self-parking in Las Vegas.

Among the enhanced health and safety protocols for Caesars Entertainment properties are more frequent cleaning and sanitization. Caesars has also implemented a health screening program for all employees. Team members are required to wear masks, which will be provided by the company. Guests will also be provided masks and will be strongly encouraged to wear them throughout their visit.

For more information on the company’s health and safety protocols, visit: www.Caesars.com/health.