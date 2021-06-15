Casino Center offramp in downtown Las Vegas closing June 21-Sept. 21

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Casino Center Boulevard offramp from U.S. Highway 95 in downtown Las Vegas will close from June 21 to Sept. 1, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT).

The temporary closure is part of the $38.8 million viaduct rehabilitation project from Interstate 15 to Eastern Avenue.

NDOT advises drivers who currently use the ramp to continue on to Las Vegas Boulevard and exit there.

U.S. Highway 95 is also designated Interstate 515 where the viaduct is being rebuilt.

Tony Illia of NDOT said the project will repair and overlay the entire 1.2 million square foot viaduct deck surface between the Union Pacific Railroad and 21st Street. Also, a new southbound auxiliary lane will be added between I-15 and Eastern by lane restriping, and the southbound Eastern offramp will be widened to two lanes.

Construction is scheduled six days a week, Monday through Saturday. The stretch of impacted interstate averages 183,000 vehicles daily, with heavy trucks only accounting for 1.2 percent of total traffic.

The state and federally funded project, expected to finish by mid-2022, will create 500 direct, indirect, and induced local jobs, according to NDOT.