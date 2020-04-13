Cashman ISO-Q coronavirus facility for homeless nearing completion

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new facility designed to help local homeless people get through the coronavirus pandemic is nearing completion, after its opening was delayed.

The Cashman ISO-Q facility is in the parking lot at Cashman Center and has been under construction for around two weeks.

This facility was supposed to open last week but the date was pushed back to make sure there were enough workers to provide healthcare, casework, and food distribution.

The media will get a tour inside the facility Monday morning. The facility will serve as an acute observation facility dedicated to serving people experiencing homelessness. It is believed that the Cashman ISO-Q is the only one of its kind in the nation serving the homeless population.

This facility is designed to treat and house up to 350 people who are either battling the coronavirus or who need to isolate themselves because they’ve come into contact who someone who is sick.

It’s a joint project between the county and city of Las Vegas and will be open 24/7 for as long as it’s needed.

The isolation and quarantine center has also been accepting help from local businesses. Over the weekend, the Sahara Las Vegas donated sheets, towels, shampoo, shower gel, and other essentials.