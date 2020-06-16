Cashman ISO-Q Complex to close after serving hundreds of homeless during COVID-19 pandemic as safe place to quarantine, recover

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The joint Clark County, City of Las Vegas Isolation and Quarantine (ISO-Q) Complex at Cashman Center is scheduled to close Tuesday, June 30 after serving more than 230 people since opening April 13.

The complex served as a safe place that 234 individuals experiencing homelessness used to quarantine, ensure that others were not infected, and in some cases recover from COVID-19.

The joint @ClarkCountyNV – City ISO-Q (Isolation and Quarantine) Complex at Cashman Center is scheduled to close Tuesday, June 30, after serving more than 230 people since opening April 13. Learn more about the complex: https://t.co/ZqNk1ix5HO pic.twitter.com/RkG7C4u0YW — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) June 16, 2020

Complex staff also oversaw the administering of 846 COVID-19 tests and helped a total of 20 COVID-19 positive individuals recover. In addition, more than 17,000 health screenings have occurred at the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center since April 13.

While the ISO-Q complex has served its purpose and will close on June 30, the county will continue to find housing and care for medically fragile homeless individuals who would have been placed at the Cashman facility.

Those placements are expected to largely be at county-funded facilities. The city will continue to operate the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center as a haven for any who are in need.

Construction on the Cashman ISO-Q Complex began March 31 by Vision Building Systems. It is believed that the Cashman ISO-Q was a first-of-its-kind complex in the nation, serving the homeless population during the pandemic. The complex featured separate areas for homeless people who were quarantined because they were exposed to the coronavirus but had no symptoms, an isolation area for those who were symptomatic and awaiting test results, and a third section for those who were in isolation with confirmed coronavirus test results.

Patients in need were transported or referred from area hospitals and medical providers, freeing up additional hospital bed space. Hospitals continued to provide care for the seriously ill and those in need of a ventilator.

The city of Las Vegas provided perimeter fencing, Wi-Fi, potable water, and sewer connection. The tents included heating/air conditioning, power, lights, and 10’ by 10’ individual rooms. There were separate tents and restroom/shower facilities for those in quarantine and those in isolation.

Clark County and the city of Las Vegas jointly funded the facility. Team Rubicon, a volunteer group made up of veterans who assist with emergency disaster relief, helped to operate the facility. The city oversaw operations and security, and North Las Vegas provided many of the tests used at the facility.

The Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE was instrumental in organizing donations that were utilized at the facility.