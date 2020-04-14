Cashman ISO-Q complex opens to serve homeless population

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Cashman Isolation-Quarantine Complex is opening its doors for the first time. 8 News Now toured the facility, which will service our city’s homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The complex took two weeks to construct.

Officials said right now, the plan is to have it in place for the next three months.

People who have a referral from a medical professional or medical staff at a homeless shelter can come to the complex for isolation or quarantine.

It contains around 10 massive tents, spanning three areas:

Quarantine tents for people who may have been exposed but do not have symptoms

Isolation symptomatic tent for people showing symptoms but have not tested positive

Isolation confirmed tent for those who have the virus

“This is the first observational acute care facility for the homeless in the country,” said Tim Burch, Clark County Human Services director. “We were breaking ground as we were going through and doing it. We didn’t know exactly how many beds we could put in there. We knew it would be at least 350, but our goal was always to try and get it higher than that.”

Staff will also be testing patients for the virus through blood antibody testing. That will let me know if the patient has been exposed within the last three to five days.

Over the next three months, they expect this to cost $8 million.

Officials said the complex will have 100 staff members at a time. While they do have enough to open the doors, they are hiring more.

