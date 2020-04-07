Cashman ISO-Q complex is seeking to hire people to serve the homeless in isolation, quarantine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Cashman Isolation-Quarantine Complex (ISO-Q), which is currently being assembled, is looking to hire staff this week for temporary positions at the new facility. The City of Las Vegas is looking to hire qualified medical staff, health care para-professionals, and support personnel for the 24-hour-care facility.

In a news release sent out by the City of Las Vegas, compassionate team members skilled in clinical observation and patient support are key to the success of this effort. Nursing staff; allied health professionals; caseworkers, housekeeping, food distribution, and custodial staff; and facility monitors are all encouraged to apply for these temporary positions.

The Cashman ISO-Q will serve as an acute observation facility dedicated to serving people experiencing homelessness. It is believed that the Cashman ISO-Q is the only one of its kind in the nation serving the homeless population.

The current CDC guidance encourages people impacted by coronavirus to quarantine at home for up to 14 days or to self-isolate a minimum number of days past the onset of symptoms. People experiencing homelessness are unable to isolate or quarantine safely because they lack adequate shelter. The ISO-Q provides a safe place with clinical observation to ensure patients’ symptoms do not escalate to the point of needing hospitalization unnoticed.

Patient care units include quarantine for persons exposed to coronavirus; isolation for persons experiencing symptoms; and, isolation for patients with confirmed positive cases of coronavirus.

Anyone interested can email Crystal Williams at ext.cwilliams@lasvegasnevada.gov with the position you are interested in and your contact information. You can also call her at 702-912-8650 with questions on positions and information on how to apply.