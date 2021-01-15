Cashman Center vaccine site opens to public; UMC site at Encore to open Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People over the age of 70 can now make appointments to get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In addition to more people who can sign up, there are now more places to get the vaccine.

As people over the ago of 70 are now able to get the vaccine we are hearing of more places and changes, including at the Encore. UMC Is moving one of their locations to the Las Vegas Strip property.

As the pandemic rolls on there is a glimpse of hope with the vaccine. This week the governor announced people over the age of 70 could get vaccinated.

“We all feel very blessed that we are able to get it,” said Donna Armstrong.

UMC announced that starting Monday, Encore at Wynn will be their latest location to be administering vaccines.

Later this month Boulder City will be offering about 1,500 vaccines to residents.

Clark County opened its first mega vaccination site Friday at Cashman Center.

“It was very efficient, we were there about two hours,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong said making an appointment was not easy, but she was glad she got through the health district’s web site.

“I went online and they had a calendar, I wasn’t able to make an appointment right away and I think I spent a total of two hours,” Armstrong.

People must make appointments for all locations.

Gary Breland showed up to Cashman to see if he could get in because the web site says nothing is available until next month.

“February 18th it told me was the earliest, that is a long time away you know I could die before then,” Breland said.

The county continues to work on web site issues for those looking to make appointments. The health district says the February date is an automated message, now you can only make appointments seven days in advance.

Dave Ryan has an appointment next week, he stopped by Cashman to see where to go.

“I am 71 and I have got some health issues, so I really need it and I am glad we are finally at the point to get some shots,” Ryan said.

To make an appointment at the encore location you would go through the UMC website. That again starts Monday.

As for the county locations it is suggest to keep checking back on the website as it only allows you to make appointments for the next 7 days.