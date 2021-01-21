Cashman Center vaccination site closing to make improvements

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Cashman Center vaccination site will be closing starting Friday, Jan.22 for three days while efforts are made to make the site more efficient.

According to Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health District, the site will be closed Friday through Sunday and will begin accepting online appointments again next week with more dates and times for appointments.

The vaccine site which opened on Jan. 14 will be closed to provide training and get a new system in place to operate more smoothly. The online appointment system has been criticized for not showing more available slots for vaccines. In addition, people who have shown up without appointments, were given the vaccine.

“We are off to great start making COVID-19 vaccinations available in our community and we will continue to refine our processes so it’s as efficient as possible” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “We ask the public to help us help you as we work on expanding our ability to offer vaccines to as many people as possible based on limited supplies. If you book an appointment, please show up for your appointment and please don’t book appointments at more than one site, including local pharmacies offering vaccines or any of our public sites. We need the public’s help to ensure we maximize the supply of vaccine we receive.”

The county reports, as of Jan. 18, there have been 60,632 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Clark County.

People in the priority groups — such as first responders and those 70 and older — must book appointments though the health district’s website at this link to get a vaccine at Cashman Center.

County officials also urge the public to be patients because there is a limited supply of vaccines that arrive weekly.

According to the county, efforts are underway to expand efforts to offer vaccines to the prioritized populations.