Cashman Center to offer 2nd doses of COVID-19 vaccine by appointment; walk-ins no longer available at convention center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting February 16, the Cashman Center will begin offering second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to people who are eligible. These second doses will be made available to people by appointment only.

Those who are eligible include:

Patients who received their first dose of Moderna vaccine at a Southern Nevada Health District or partner clinic no sooner than 28 days prior

Patients who received their first dose of Pfizer at a Southern Nevada Health District or partner clinic no sooner than 21 days prior

The site will offer 1,000 doses per day to those with appointments. Second dose appointments are currently being added to the Cashman Center clinic registration site, so they may not yet be available on the SNHD website.

SNHD also announced the Las Vegas Convention Center has reached its pre-registered, appointment capacity and walk-in appointments will no longer be available at that site.

First dose appointment scheduling can be found by CLICKING HERE.

Second dose appointment scheduling can be found by CLICKING HERE.