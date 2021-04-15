Cashman Center to close as a vaccine site on May 5

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cashman Center will close as a mass COVID-19 vaccination site on May 5, according to Southern Nevada Health District and Clark County officials.

The announcement was made Thursday when officials, including Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, appeared at the site. Kirkpatrick, who was there to receive her second vaccine dose, was joined by health district officials to talk about vaccination hesitancy and vaccination site changes.

“Our numbers are down all across the board, not only the large sites but even the smaller sites, even the casinos, we were very busy on this site on Tuesday, specifically we did over 7,700, but today we’re roughly about 2,000,” said Chief Greg Cassell, who is the Incident Commander and part of the Incident Management Team.

Cassell also announced Cashman’s closure and said that will allow “strike teams” to be set-up in smaller sites around the valley that would administer 300 to 500 vaccines a day.

He said Cashman Center will only administer second doses on its final day of operation, May 5. Vaccines will still be available at other sites including the Las Vegas Convention Center. You can click here for a link of the vaccine sites.

Cassell noted that the drop in number of people coming in to get vaccinated may be attributed to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause but added that “ramping down” assets had been part of the overall plan.

SNHD: Cashman Center location to close on May 5th and currently only open for second doses only, after the 5th of May, other vaccination sites will be at smaller locations around the valley. #8NN #vaccines #SNHD #ClarkCounty pic.twitter.com/yFQ4wFet5F — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) April 15, 2021

Vaccine hesitancy was also addressed by Dr. Fermin Leguen from Southern Nevada Health District who said efforts to inform and motivate the community to get vaccinated are still in place and the they are moving forward with their current campaign.

Dr. Leguen doesn’t believe the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will have much impact locally. Clark County only administered 47,000 doses of that vaccine while more than 1 million people received either Moderna and Pfizer.

SNHD: Dr. Leguen addresses vaccine hesitancy. He noted 47,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines were administered in Clark County. Over 1 million people have been vaccinated in Clark County majority of vaccines are from Moderna and Pfizer. #8NN #Vaccines #SNHD pic.twitter.com/BvHcPplW6l — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) April 15, 2021

Kirkpatrick also addressed private vaccination efforts as more and more casinos are incentivizing their employees to get vaccinated, she said she supported the efforts as Las Vegas works to reopen its economy.