Cashman Center reopens today for vaccinations, appointments only

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada ranks near the bottom in the nation when it comes to distributing the coronavirus vaccine.

Southern Nevada’s biggest mass vaccination, Cashman Center, site reopens today after a three-day closure.

Those eligible for a vaccine include front-line health care workers, public safety personnel, school teachers and anyone 70 or older. An appointment is required.

According to an online tracker by Bloomberg news shows Nevada is 50th in the country for vaccination rates. That means less than five out of every 100 have received a shot.

By comparison, Alaska leads the way with nearly 13% of the population vaccinated.

Nevada officials say the biggest issue is lack of supply and they’re asking everyone to remain patient. On Friday, the state reported more than 137,000 Nevadans have received the vaccination.

“We are communicating through the emergency management system as a state, or in the nation for the additional doses we need and as the Biden administration takes further control of this process, we anticipate having more conversations with them as well,” said Caleb Cage, COVID-19 response director.

In addition to Cashman Center, vaccinations are also happening at the Southern Nevada Health District, the Encore resort, and Smith’s pharmacies. Appointments are also needed at those locations. for more information on vaccination sites, click here.